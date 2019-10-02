Police Arrest 28-Year-Old Suspected Serial Killer, Rapist In Ogun

The Ogun State Police command says it’s has arrested a 28-year-old serial killer and a rapist in the Ikenne area of the state.

According to a press statement by the police public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the one-eyed man is allegedly a leader of the dreaded Eiye confraternity in Ikenne allegedly responsible for the killing of not less than 15 people in Ikenne and its environ.

“The suspect Sunday Paul a.k.a Blade who has been on the wanted list of the Command was arrested on the 21st September 2019, following intensive surveillance and technical investigation into his activities,” he said.

“Upon his arrest, it was discovered that he has been arrested and charged to court on three different occasions and that he recently came out of prison over a murder related case.”

“On interrogation, he admitted been the leader of the Eiye cult group in Ikenne and its environ, he equally confessed been responsible for the killing of one Kabiru who he claimed to be a member of a rival cult group.”

“His arrest has elicited wild jubilation in Ikenne and its environs.”

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama has ordered a full-scale investigation into the past activities of the suspect with the view to charging him to court as soon as possible.” he conceded