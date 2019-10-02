President Buhari Arrives In South Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in South Africa for a three-day state visit.

The state visit follows one in March 2016 by former South African President Jacob Zuma.

The president who is accompanied by a number of governors was received at the Waterkloof Airforce Base in Pretoria by the South African Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor and other ministers.

He will begin his state visit on Thursday with a military ceremony at the Union building with his host, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Among issues of cooperation, the next steps to curb the repeated attacks on Nigerians and other foreign nationals are on the agenda.