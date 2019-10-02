Advertisement

UK Proposes New Brexit Plan To Avoid Ireland Customs Checks

Updated October 2, 2019
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday proposed a new Brexit plan aimed at removing the need for customs checks at the Irish border, calling the EU-backed approach a “bridge to nowhere”.

Johnson’s plan says “goods movements between Northern Ireland and Ireland will be notified using a declaration”, with physical checks conducted at traders’ premises and not at EU member Ireland’s border with British Northern Ireland.

