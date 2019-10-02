Xenophobia: Buhari Departs Abuja For South Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for South Africa on a 3-day official visit.

The three-day trip which comes against the background of recent xenophobic attacks will see both leaders discuss the welfare of Nigerians in the country, and find common grounds for building harmonious relations with their hosts.

While in South Africa, President Buhari will also hold a town hall meeting with Nigerians living in the country, with a view to sharing in their experiences and reassuring them of the government’s commitment to protecting their lives and property and promoting peaceful co-existence.

He will also preside over the South Africa/Nigeria Bi-National Commission along with his host, during which a progress report will be presented.

At the end of the meeting, both leaders will sign a joint communiqué.

The President and his delegation including Nigerian business representatives will also participate at a South Africa-Nigeria Business Forum with their host counterparts.