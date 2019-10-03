Gunmen Abduct Six Female Students, Two Teachers In Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted six students and two teachers from a private secondary school in Kaduna State.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the abduction to Channels Television on Thursday.

According to him, the incident took place at Kakau Daji, a village located behind the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemicals Company (KRPC) in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Sabo said the gunmen invaded the school through a porous fence in the early hours of Thursday morning, went straight to the female hostel and abducted the students.

He added that the two teachers residing inside the school were also kidnapped by the bandits and their whereabouts yet unknown.

The Command’s spokesman explained that a combined team of Police Mobile Force and Anti-Kidnapping Squad have launched a manhunt of the kidnappers with a view to rescuing the victims and apprehending the culprits.

He also advised proprietors of private schools to beef up their premises with adequate security personnel in order not to expose their students to any form of attack.