IG Unveils New Police Order 237 On Use Of Force

Updated October 3, 2019
A file photo of acting IGP, Mr Mohammed Adamu.

 

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu has launched the reviewed force order 237, which has to do with the use of force and firearms.

The new order which was reviewed in collaboration with the international committee of the red cross stipulates new guidelines for the use of firearms by officers and men of the Nigerian police.

He made the unveiling at a conference with senior police officers in Abuja.

In his speech at the conference Mr Adamu stressed that the step is to check the issues of excessive use of force by policemen.

Below is the full speech by the police boss.



