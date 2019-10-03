IG Unveils New Police Order 237 On Use Of Force

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu has launched the reviewed force order 237, which has to do with the use of force and firearms.

The new order which was reviewed in collaboration with the international committee of the red cross stipulates new guidelines for the use of firearms by officers and men of the Nigerian police.

He made the unveiling at a conference with senior police officers in Abuja.

In his speech at the conference Mr Adamu stressed that the step is to check the issues of excessive use of force by policemen.

Below is the full speech by the police boss.

OPENING SPEECH BY IGP MOHAMMED A. ADAMU, NPM, mni, DURING CONFERENCE WITH SENIOR POLICE OFFICERS HELD ON 3RD OCTOBER, 2019 AT THE IGP CONFERENCE HALL, FORCE HEADQUARTERS, ABUJA. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

I am delighted to welcome you all to the monthly Conference of strategic police managers drawn from the 12 Zonal Police Commands, the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

The constant engagement of senior police officers occupying strategic administrative and operational portfolios across the country has been one of my management traditions. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

It is my firm believe that, in doing this, we shall be able to jointly re-evaluate the internal security outline of the country with a view to assessing which strategies have produced desired outcomes and those that need to be tinkered with to meet national policing requirements — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

I am again pleased to note that the national crime profile of the country continues to decline in relation to the previous quarters. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

This trend is indicative of the effectiveness of our policing strategies which are based on community partnership practices, application of cutting-edge policing technologies and crime management solutions, … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

the engagement and integration of intelligence-led policing standards to our functions at all operational and investigative levels, and an enhanced inter-agency collaboration orientation. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

In furtherance to these, the trust gap between the citizens and the Police have been significantly narrowed and the bond to fight and reclaim our communities from the criminals who are our common enemies has been strengthened. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

In addition, the commitment and capacity of the Nigeria Police to re-dominate the public space and deny criminals the liberty to manifest their heinous crimes has been appreciably boosted. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

In consequence, between August 2019 to date, a total of one thousand, one hundred and fifty-one (1,151) high profile suspects have been arrested nationwide. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

This includes four hundred and seventy (470) armed robbery suspects; two hundred and sixteen (216) kidnap suspects; three hundred and thirty-five (335) suspected cultists, and one hundred and thirty (130) murder suspects. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

Furthermore, two hundred and twenty-eight (228) firearms of various descriptions and calibre were recovered in various police operations across the country within the same period. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

Aside this, two hundred and thirty-one (231) kidnapped victims have been safely rescued and reunited with their families while seventy-five (75) stolen vehicles were also recovered from criminal elements. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

We are challenged by these achievements to sustain our tempo. This calls for constant re-evaluation of the dynamics of crime and the re-alignment of our strategies accordingly. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

In so doing, I am to note that there are still some security challenges which currently require our professional attention and which will constitute part of our discourse during this Conference. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

In this context, I encourage you all not to relent, but to roll up your sleeves with renewed vigour in the fight against crimes in the country. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

The Nigeria Police under our watch, will not only continually emplace strategies that are potent enough to deal with the emerging trends of crime, we are determined to attain this mandate within the dictates of rule of law, … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

uncompromising respect for human rights, and best global policing practices. In this regard, it will be recalled that I have at various fora confirmed our determination to adopt less-lethal approaches and equipment in our policing duties. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

This is with the intention of ensuring that the sacred lives of the citizens whom we swore to serve and protect are not endangered in the line of our duties. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

It is in furtherance to this that I initiated actions towards the acquisition and deployment of electro-muscular disruption technology-based weaponry which is commonly known as Taser or Stun Guns for low-risk police operations. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

This is with the intention of addressing public concerns on misuse of firearms by the Police with its attendant consequences on lives and effect on the attainment of our community policing vision. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

In addition, special trainings are being organised for the Special Units of the Police including the Police Mobile Force, Special Forces, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Anti-Robbery detachments, Anti-Kidnapping Squads and the Criminal Investigation Operatives. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

This is with the intention of equipping them with the right orientation for policing in the 21st Century and to align their operations within the expectations of the law and the citizens. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

In order to situate our vision in this regard to the standards of democratic policing, which is hinged on the protection of fundamental human rights, it is considered expedient that Force Order 237 which defines our Rules of Engagement (RoE) be reviewed, standardised & simplified — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

modernised but simplified for ease of comprehension by all members of the Force. The launch of the first two thousand (2,000) copies of the document will be undertaken in the course of this meeting. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

We are immensely grateful to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Swiss Government, … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and AIG Austin Iwar (rtd) among others who collaborated with the Nigeria Police towards achieving this feat. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

The upcoming elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States will again put our professionalism and doggedness to test. Let me seize this opportunity to assure all citizens and stakeholders, … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

including the international community of our determination to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in creating conducive and enabling environment that will guarantee the peaceful conduct of the elections. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

While assuring law abiding citizens and stakeholders of their safety during the elections, let me warn all political actors who may want to adopt undemocratic and illegal means to achieve their aspirations to bury such thoughts now or … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

be prepared to face the consequences, as they will be identified, isolated and made to face the wrath of the law. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

Therefore, parents and guardians are strongly advised to caution their children and wards not to allow themselves to be used to undermine the democratic process in the two States. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

Politics is a game and it should be driven by service-orientation, patriotism, and overriding national security interest rather than unrestrained narrow and desperate individual considerations. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

All political actors and stakeholders are, accordingly, admonished to play the political game in accordance with the law and democratic norms. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

The year is gradually running down and as the lead internal security agency, … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

I must remind you all of your critical role in projecting and strengthening the security architecture in your Commands towards ensuring that anticipated security threats are prevented in the most professional manner. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

While this shall form part of our discussion at this meeting, my charge to you is to return to your Commands and evolve strategies and implementation plans that will be based on the broad framework to be reviewed here today and … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

submit your End of the Year Security Operational Plans to my Office through the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of Operations. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

To complement your efforts, I can assure that we shall soon re-launch and deploy new fleet of patrol vehicles under the Safer Highway Scheme to highways and other identified vulnerable points in your Commands. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

Overall, I am encouraged by your commitment to duty and your determination to align with my leadership vision in relation to the adoption of community-led and intelligence-driven policing standards in the attainment of our internal security mandate. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

The idea is directed at preventing crime before it is manifested or developing and deploying our unique capacity to detect and mitigate such should they become manifest. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

In this regard, I recognise and commend the commitment of the Commissioners of Police in Katsina, Zamfara, Kano, Niger and Kaduna States who have been providing quality professional leadership and … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

making great sacrifices for their commands in the war against bandits, kidnappers and other heinous criminals. There efforts have stabilised the security situation in their Commands to a commendable level. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

I also, particularly, commend the efforts of the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Danmallam Mohammed and the State Anti Kidnapping Squad for their professionalism, dedication to duty and for imbibing the doctrines and practice of intelligence-led policing. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

CP Danmallam has been exceptional in his ability to key into our policing vision of utilising actionable technical intelligence towards preventing and cracking several high-profile crimes in his Command. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

Through this, he has succeeded in proactively arresting several terror elements, kidnappers and armed robbery syndicates with significant recovery of firearms. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

I encourage you all to use this forum to undertake professional peer review and draw on the strategies and experiences of these officers towards strengthening your operational efficiency. This represents the major objective of a forum of this nature. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

On our part, we shall continue to provide the requisite guidance, logistics, broad strategies, and other forms of professional support that will motivate you and your personnel to sustain your sense of commitment to duty. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

It is in furtherance to this that we have approved the establishment of a Nigeria Police Skills Acquisition Centre (SAC) in Kaduna State to equip serving and retiring officers with vocational and business skills they can utilise in their post-service lives. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

I can assure that more welfare-oriented policies shall be emplaced in due course with a view to addressing concerns that distract serving personnel from optimal professional service delivery. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

Let me conclude by expressing my deep appreciation to the citizens of this country for their relentless support, trust, encouragement and cooperation. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019

There is no doubt that as we continue to join hands together as a formidable team in confronting our common enemies, victory is assured against those who are bent on assaulting our cherished tradition of peace. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 3, 2019