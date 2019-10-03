Okorocha Calls For One Senator Per State

Senator Rochas Okorocha has said that the Senate must begin to make sacrifice and aid in cutting down the cost of governance by having just one Senatorial representative instead of three per state.

Mr Okorocha, the senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, argued for the cut in the cost of running the legislature during plenary on Thursday in reaction to the report presented by the Committee on Finance and National Planning on the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Planning Strategy Paper (FSP).

Okorocha said, “We must begin to make sacrifice and cut down our cost of governance by having just one (1) Senatorial representative instead of three (3) per state. We should fund the productive sector of our economy.

“Here, we have three senators per state. In that National Assembly (House of Representatives) over there, we have 360 eligible human beings. This country must begin to make sacrifices and cut down the cost of governance.

“I do not know what we are doing differently today in the 9th Senate from what we did in the 8th Senate and what we did in the 7th Senate, 6th Senate and so forth and so on. And if what we are doing today is similar to what we did in the 8th Senate be rest assured the product will be the same.”

He also asked that tax incentives should be given to charity organizations who are willing to take children off the streets and give them meaningful lives.

The former Imo State governor asked the Senate to look for new ways to proffer solutions that will help generate funds to support the needs of Nigerians, to create jobs and put food on the table of the masses.