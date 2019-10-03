We’ve Created Stable Environment For Business, Says Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says his administration has created a stable environment for businesses to strive.

The governor who spoke on Thursday at the Turkey-Nigeria Business Roundtable held in Victoria Island said the state government would remain open and willing to partner with investors in any sector of interest.

Sanwo-Olu believes there is the need to scale up the ease of doing business by continuous review of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) policy in the state.

“Lagos will remain open for business and we will always be willing to partner with prospective investors. I am using this opportunity to assure prospective investors that there will be continuous improvements in the business environment to encourage constant flow of capital and returns on investments,” the governor as quoted as saying in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile.

“This decision will give investors the confidence on our readiness and allow them to see opportunities to apply their capital. We have the Free Trade Zone, which is about the biggest commercial avenue in the country; it hosts the Dangote refinery, which will be about the biggest refinery in Africa.”

Speaking on the creation of seaports, Sanwo-Olu explained that beyond the two main seaports owned by the Federal Government in the State, his administration had embarked on building additional ports in Lekki and Badagry to fast-track movement of goods to the international market.

According to him, Lagos has maintained a booming market, given its population size.

He added that the capacity of government institutions and agencies statutorily empowered to ensure smooth business operations were being strengthened and improved upon, while reviewing related commercial policies to address bottlenecks.

He however advised private organisations interested in construction and transportation to key into the State’s PPP policy for “robust partnership”.

“We have a lot to do in construction and there are opportunities for private individual and organisations to tap into in this area through our PPP policy. We have a lot in our transportation master plan, which will see us expanding the capacity of waterways and rail project. These are areas that can be looked into,” he said.