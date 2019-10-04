Chris Brown, Davido Drop New Single ‘Lower Body’

American artist, Chris Brown and Nigeria’s popstar Davido have collaborated again dropping a new single titled ‘Lower Body.’

Excited about the new single, Davido announced the release on his Instagram with a caption, “We go dey wound dem like dat !! Lower body ft Me OUT NOW !!!”

‘Lower Body’ is one of the tracks in Brown’s 32-song album, titled ‘Indigo Extended’ which was released on Friday midnight.

Brown’s latest collaboration with Davido comes a few months after their first collaboration in July when the music duo released ‘Blow My Mind.’

Nigeria’s producer and writer, Ayoola Agboola, popularly known as Kiddominant was also in Brown’s new album.

The maestro also shared the news on Instagram.

He wrote, “Track 3 written and produced by me. Track 1 produced by me. Thank you, Chris Brown, for trusting me with the sauce. Thank you Davido for gingering all.”

Kiddominant is best known for producing Orezi’s hit single ‘Rihanna’ in 2013. He also produced Davido’s international hit single ‘Fall.’

Other artists featured in ‘Indigo Extended’ include Tory Lanez, Rich the Kid, Sage the Gemini and Dani Leigh.