EFCC Arraigns General Boroh, Moriki For N975m Amnesty Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, Abuja zonal office, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 arraigned the duo of Brigadier General Tarelah Paul Boroh (rtd) and Hanafi Musa Moriki, before Justice O. O. Goodluck of the FCT High Court, Abuja on a nine count charge, bordering on criminal breach of trust to the tune of N974,768,466 and $1,914,000.

The defendants are said to have on different occasions, dishonestly converted the sums of N8,601,571; N106,288,445; N12,078,450; N382,800,000; N456,000,000; N9,000,000 and more, while being public officers.

Count three of the charge reads: “That you, Paul Boroh and Hanafi, Moriki between the 1st of December 2016 and 30th July, 2017 at Abuja within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court whilst being public servants entrusted with property to wit funds of the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, dishonestly converted the sum of One Million, Seven Hundred and Fourteen Thousand United States Dollars to your own use and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under section 315 of the Penal Code Law”.

They pleaded not guilty to all the counts brought against them by the EFCC.

In view of their plea, counsel to the 1st defendant Mike Ozekhome SAN prayed the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms, stating that his client willingly brought himself to court despite his failing health.

Counsel to the 2nd defendant, OA Dada also prayed the court to grant his client bail on liberal terms.

However, prosecuting counsel, Aisha A.T Habib opposed the bail applications, stating that a counter affidavit had been filed against the applications and prayed the court to grant the case accelerated hearing.

The Judge however granted the defendants bail in the following terms: while the 1st defendant was offered a N2m bail, the 2nd defendant was granted bail in the sum of N20m. The defendants are to provide 2 sureties not below the rank of Assistant Director in the Federal Public Service, who must be resident in Abuja.

The defendants are also to deposit their International passports with the court registry.

Justice Goodluck thereafter adjourned the case to 26, 27 November and 3, 4 December 2019 for trial.