Advertisement

Prince Harry Launches Fresh Legal Claim Against UK Newspapers

Channels Television  
Updated October 4, 2019

 

Prince Harry has filed a new claim for breach of privacy against British tabloid newspapers, media and the publishing group concerned said on Friday.

“We can confirm that a claim has been issued by the Duke of Sussex,” News Group Newspapers, which publishes The Sun daily and the now defunct News of the World said in a statement without elaborating. Sky News said it concerned phone hacking.



More on World News

Smugglers Save Police Officers As High Speed Chase Goes Wrong

Iraq Death Toll Rises To 44 As Chaotic Protests Spike

US Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Case On Restrictive Abortion Law

Tanzanian President Backs Official Who Caned School Pupils

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement