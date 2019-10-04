Varsity Student Kidnaps Sister, Demands N10m Ransom From Father

The police have arrested a 22-year-old student of the Modibbo Adama University, Adamawa, identified as Abdulbasit Umar, for aiding the kidnap of his 10-year-old sister, Amina Umar.

Abdulbasit, alongside two other accomplices, Sadiq Sani and Abdullahi Habib were said to have kidnapped his sister on her way to school and later demanded the sum of N10 million as ransom from their father, for her release.

Spokesman of the State Police Command, DSP David Misal, who paraded Abdulbasit alongside 12 others for kidnapping and armed robbery, explained that officers of the State Investigative Bureau arrested the three suspects on their way to collect the ransom of N4 million which they later settled for.

He revealed that the suspects were arrested in Bali, Gassol Local Government Areas and other parts of Taraba State.

Speaking to journalists, Abdulbasit explained that this is the first time he is engaging in such an act and he did so because he needed the money to study overseas.

One of his accomplices, Sadiq Sani, who claimed to be his childhood friend, admitted that he connived with him to get money from his father.

All the suspects paraded agreed to have committed the crimes.