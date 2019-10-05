Fayemi Stuns Teachers, Announces Payment Of N30,000 Minimum Wage From October

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has announced the commencement of the implementation of the new minimum wage of N30,000 in the state from October.

He made the announcement on Saturday at an event to commemorate the World Teachers’ Day in Ado, the state capital.

“The government has concluded plans to ensure we commence the payment of minimum wage of N30,000 with effect from this month (October),” the governor said.

The governor’s declaration took the teachers by surprise, a development that sparked loud celebration at the Ekiti State Stadium (Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado Ekiti).

He premised the announcement on the need for an improved living standard for workers which would by extension motivate them to drive critical sectors with utmost zeal.

Governor Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, presented cheques of N500,000 each to the best teachers in the primary and secondary school categories, among other prizes and promises to the teachers.

The beneficiaries are Mr Henry Asubiojo of Amoye Grammar School; Mr Tajudeen Olaoye of Anglican Primary School, Esun Ekiti and Mrs Mojisola Ehinafe of Technical School, Ado Ekiti.