Saraki, Fayose Celebrate World Teachers’ Day

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose have joined Nigerians to celebrate the World Teachers’ Day.

They both took to their Twitter page to show their appreciation to teachers.

Saraki said, “Today is #WorldTeachersDay and my thoughts go to all teachers, at every level, who I refer to as great builders and real mentors. After our creator and parents, the teachers are the next most important influence in life. They mould great leaders and guide the top professionals.

“I remember a particular one among my many teachers, our French teacher in Kings College. She was more than somebody just out to impart knowledge. She truly cared about us and was so passionate about our success in life.

While Mr. Fayose said, “Today, I celebrate all my teachers and other teachers, serving retired or dead. May God bless them all.

“I congratulate teachers in Nigeria, particularly in Ekiti as they celebrate World Teachers’ Day 2019.I appreciate the young teachers, who are future of the profession & pray that they’II will be rewarded for educating our next generation of leaders in their lifetime. Happy Teachers’ Day”

