Wike, PDP Celebrate As Rivers Governor Wins At Tribunal

The Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal has affirmed the election of Mr Nyesom Wike in the March 9 governorship poll in the state.

It dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr Victor Fingesi, describing it as an adventure to “discover the non-existent”.

The Tribunal also declared that in the end, nothing was discovered by the petitioner.

Shortly after the judgement delivered on Saturday, Governor Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) celebrated their victories at the Tribunal.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service held at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Governor Wike in company with other PDP leaders in the state declared that nobody ran against him in the election.

“It is so painful that someone could say that no election held in Rivers State. There was nobody who ran the election against us.

“But for connection, how can anyone say he ran election against us in Rivers State?” he questioned in a statement by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr Simeon Nwakaudu.

The governor said he would not be distracted by the antics of the opposition, adding that he would continue to promote the interest of the state.

He was exited that justice was done regarding the petition challenging his victory and thanked his legal team for their commitment.

The PDP National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, who was also present, congratulated the governor on his victory at the Tribunal, stressing that nobody should have challenged the election in the court.

Meanwhile, the national leadership of the PDP has also congratulated Governor Wike and described the Tribunal’s verdict as an inevitable triumph of justice over forces that sought to undermine the will of the people in the state.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, the party noted that Wike’s victory in the election underscored his popularity.

According to it, the governor is committed to the good of the people as evinced in the infrastructural development and empowerment of the people since he took office in 2015.

“The PDP describes Governor Wike as a highly dedicated, innovative and patriotic leader whose commitment to the wellbeing of his people and the overall stability of our nation has remained a reference point in contemporary Nigeria,” the statement said.

It added, “While commending the Tribunal for upholding justice in the matter, the party urged all its elected and appointed public officials to continue in their dedication and selfless service to the people, in line with the manifesto of the PDP and vision of our founding fathers.”