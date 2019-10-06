BBNaijaFinale: ‘If You Are Going Through A Lot, Just Remember Gedoni Left Mercy For Khafi – Reactions

Reactions have continued to trail the victory of Mercy at the just concluded BBNaija Season 4.

Nigerians have taken to social media to air their views regarding the victory which makes Mercy the first female to claim the crown.

Below are what Nigerians are saying about Mercy’s groundbreaking feat.

READ ALSO: Mercy Emerges First Female Winner Of BBNaija

If you are going through alot, just remember Gedoni left Mercy for Khafi😂 #BBNaija #BBNajia2019 pic.twitter.com/t2cwc5qVMJ — Iguh Mirror🇺🇬 (@DavisIgumira) October 6, 2019

I love it that Mercy won it this time. At last a woman! It shouldn’t be guys all the time. Well deserved win❗👏👏#BBNaijaFinale #BBNaija — THE KING IN THE SOUTH🤴🤴🇳🇬 (@mccoyinnocent) October 6, 2019

Biggie after making 7.2billion

What a harvest #BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/4Ttn0vAFOx — IGBO BLOOD (@ZikiAnyaogu) October 6, 2019

Mercy and Tacha be giving joy and hope to all the olosho nation. Yansh and bleaching cream still works wonder! 😂 😂 😂 #BBNaijaFinale #BBNaija — Meelano (@homeboymeelano) October 6, 2019

Ebuka said there was a record breaking of weekly votes ever as over 50,000,000 votes came in this week.

Mercy had 41% of the total votes, meaning she had 20,500,000 votes this week.

LAMBO ⚡⚡⚡💃💃#bbnaija #BBNaijaFinale #BBNajia2019 pic.twitter.com/nBY0KBhETX — #BBNaija Analyst (@OnyxmodelzNG) October 6, 2019

Ebuka said there was a record breaking of weekly votes ever as over 50,000,000 votes came in this week.

Mercy had 41% of the total votes, meaning she had 20,500,000 votes this week.

LAMBO ⚡⚡⚡💃💃#bbnaija #BBNaijaFinale #BBNajia2019 pic.twitter.com/nBY0KBhETX — #BBNaija Analyst (@OnyxmodelzNG) October 6, 2019

In all your doinz never forget God sees the heart I sat a queen tonight

Queen of highlights

Lamborghini mercy

First female to win bbn You deserve even much more

Thank you ike for have foresight ❤#BBNajia2019 pic.twitter.com/dF1khbeuJY — Doris Yakubu @style_by_doris (@Dorisyakubuu) October 6, 2019

Some Tacha fans said Mercy bom bom na fake, at least she will travel loh se original now #BBNajia2019 #Mercy #BBNaijaFinale — Abdulhamid Tijani (@AbdulhamidTija1) October 6, 2019

They asked you to “Pepper dem 🌶” and you came with Tachashe but world people couldn’t handle it 🤣🤣🤣 The real Clout in Human Form! You made 3 months worth it!!! Congrats Tacha 🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️ 🔱🔱🔱#TachaOurWinner#TachaTheRealWinner pic.twitter.com/IdnGOuigZP — DANNY WALTER 👑 (@Cutewalterr) October 6, 2019

#TachaOurWinner Jesus is Lord , this is our OFFICIAL winner of Big Brother season 4 Tacha , 😭😭😭 She looks tall , bold and beautiful. pic.twitter.com/KUAnC7ahNM — #Titansawardnight 🏆 (@MayolaMoomy) October 6, 2019

That I was thinking all of them that Made Top 5 will take 30M each 😂😂😂 So Even after Celebrating Tacha’s Disqualification, Seyi, Omashola, Frodd and Mike still comes Out with Nothing #EverythingTacha#TachaOurWinner pic.twitter.com/FG8ESHj0Sj — Daddy Tom 💎| Best Hype (@adigun_tomilayo) October 6, 2019

I fell in love the first day I saw you on my screen Tacha. I knew you were the winner from the stage, they may have killed your chances at the grand prize but they can never take away what you have gained in both experience and a fan base. 😍🥰 #TachaOurWinner pic.twitter.com/vJ74mwptny — WORLDWIDE Titan General 👸🏾 (@zuri_malaika) October 6, 2019

Congratulations mercy and to all mercyless nation,if you dont give them how will they take it. we get this Lambo mercy God bless you. pic.twitter.com/foIqhvzton — Ramatu (@Ramatu58973903) October 6, 2019

Some people were busy chasing hashtags but we secured the bag!!!!! Mercy Lambo!!!!!! #BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/PUtjpswPXc — Tiana Kris 💕 (@tiaana_kris) October 6, 2019