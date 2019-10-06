Frodd Evicted From The Big Brother House

BBNaija Housemate, Frodd has been evicted from the 2019 Big Brother Naija competition.

Frodd made it to the final three of the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem edition.

Prior to his eviction, the show host – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu had announced the eviction of two other finalists, Seyi and Omashola.

Seyi and Omashola became the 21st and 22nd housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house, leaving Frodd the 23rd spot and making him the third place person in the competition.

RELATED:

Omashola Evicted From The Big Brother House

Mike Wins 2 Million Naira For Best Time In #BBNaija Arena Games

Seyi Evicted From The Big Brother House