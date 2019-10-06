Mercy Emerges First Female Winner Of BBNaija

…#PepperDem Season Is Officially Over!

Mercy Eke has beaten stiff competition to emerge as the winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show, season 4.

The 26-year-old bagged 41 percent of the votes cast, more than double the 19 percent the runner up, Mike, got to emerge the first female winner of the show.

Mercy, Mike and three other housemates – Seyi, Omashola, and Frodd, had made it to the finale of the keenly contested #PepperDem race.

With millions of fans stuck to their screens, the organisers made sure to bring the show to a thrilling but suspense-filled close.

Seyi and Omashola were the first to taste disappointment with their eviction. Frodd would follow leaving the audience holding their breath waiting for who between Mercy and Mike will be going home with the grand prize of N60 million.

Host Ebuka-Obi Uchendu was in his element and made sure to take the suspense up a notch, making the most of the last of 99-drama filled days before declaring Mercy the winner to wild cheers from her supporters.

A total of 240 million votes were recorded for the BBNaija season 4, with over 50 million votes in the final week alone.

Lord have Mercy!!! What a season you had. Congratulations Mercy!!!#BBNaija

It had been an intriguing and eventful 99 days, starting with 26 housemates, each serving their own dose of ‘pepper’ along the way.

From the occasional fights, drama and controversy, to the tasking arena games, Friday night parties, celebrity visits and surprise evictions, the show most definitely served up enough pepper and spice that constantly sparked conversations among Nigerians, especially on social media.

Shocking Disqualification

One of the biggest highlights, however, was the shocking eviction of one of the housemates, Natacha Akida, popularly known as Tacha.

The 23-year-old who had been one of the most controversial housemates of the season was disqualified after she and Mercy got involved in a fight.

After having survived back-to-back nominations and even two strikes which had been absolved by biggie, her disqualification sparked various reactions from social media with fans suggesting that Mercy should also have been disqualified.

Far from disqualification, Mercy now wears a crown coveted by many and is N60 million richer.