Omashola Evicted From The Big Brother House

BBNaija Housemate, Omashola Kola Oburoh has been evicted from the 2019 Big Brother Naija competition.

Omashola who is a finalist in the show, was evicted shortly after another finalist, Seyi Awolowo was evicted.

Upon their eviction, Seyi became the 21st housemate while Omashola became the 22nd housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house.

READ ALSO: Fans Agog As BBNaija Grand Finale Gets Underway

While Seyi comes in fifth place, Omashola comes in the fourth place.

They both polled the lowest votes among the last standing five housemates, leaving Frodd, Mercy and Mike.

Meanwhile, Mike has won the sum of N2 million awarded for the housemate with the best time on Friday Night arena Games in the BBNaija house.