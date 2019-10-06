Seyi Evicted From The Big Brother House

One of the finalists in the 2019 Big Brother Naija competition, Seyi Awolowo has been evicted from the Big Brother House.

Also evicted from the BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem edition is Omashola Kola Oburoh.

While Seyi comes in fifth place, Omashola comes in the fourth place.

There evictions come on the night of the BBNaija Grand Finale.

READ ALSO: Fans Agog As BBNaija Grand Finale Gets Underway

Seyi becomes the 21st housemate while Omashola became the 22nd housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija 2019 house.

They both polled the lowest votes among the last standing five housemates, leaving Frodd, Mercy and Mike.

Meanwhile, Mike has won the sum of N2 million awarded for the housemate with the best time on Friday Night arena Games in the BBNaija house.