Man City’s Title Defence Rocked By Defeat Against Wolves

Manchester City’s bid to win a third successive Premier League title suffered a huge setback as the champions crashed to a shock 2-0 defeat against Wolves on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side are trailing leaders Liverpool by eight points following Adama Traore’s two late goals at the Etihad Stadium.

It was second-placed City’s second league defeat this term after their surprise loss at Norwich in September.

Liverpool — pipped to the title by one point last term — have won all eight of their league games as they bid to win the English crown for the first time since 1990.