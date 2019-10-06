Advertisement

Mike Wins 2 Million Naira For Best Time In #BBNaija Arena Games

Channels Television  
Updated October 6, 2019

 

BBNaija housemate and finalist, Mike Edwards has won the sum of N2 million for the housemate with the best time on Friday Night arena Games in the BBNaija house.

On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Mike’s big win before moving on to eviction announcements.

After congratulating Mike for his win, Ebuka went on to announce the eviction of two finalist, Seyi and Omashola.



