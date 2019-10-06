This Is A Lawless Country, We Will Survive This – The Week In Quotes

Nigeria’s 59th Independence Celebration shaped the discussions within the political sphere in the passing week.

Also within the news space were stories of Mr Omoyele Sowore who is still detained by the DSS even though he has been granted bail.

As we go into a new week, here is reminder of what was said and who said what in the public sphere, last week.

1. I Know I Need To Work On My Emotional Health.

2. Nigeria Does Not Lack Economic Ideas But Lacks The Mental Discipline To Execute The Plans.

3. There Is No Reason Why The Nation Cannot Toll.

4. Bandits Have Connected With Some Elements Of Boko Haram.

5. We Will Survive This, I Am Not Afraid.

6. This Is A Lawless Country.

7. Britain Will Leave EU By Oct 31 ‘Come What May’.

READ ALSO: ‘Sowore Is Yet To Perfect His Bail Conditions’ – The Week In Quotes

8. War With Iran Would Gut World Economy.