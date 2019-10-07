Taraba Deputy Speaker Impeached

The Deputy Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon. Mohammed Gwampo has been impeached.

Hon. Gwampo who is representing Yorro State constituency was impeached at the plenary session of the House on Monday for lack of competence to discharge his duties.

Following his impeachment, the House has elected Hon. Charles Maijankai of Karim Lamido I State constituency as the new Deputy Speaker.

Maijankai until his election as the new Deputy Speaker was the Majority Leader of the House.

The motion for the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker was moved by the former Majority Leader, Hon. Albasu Kunini, of Lau State constituency.