Tribunal Upholds Bala Mohammed’s Election As Bauchi Governor

The Bauchi State election Tribunal has affirmed Bala Mohammed as governor of the state.

The tribunal judge, Justice Salihu Salisu, on Monday dismissed the petition of the Mohammed Abubakar and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking in merit.

Justice Salisu ruled that the allegations by the petitions against respondents remain unsubstantiated and 2nd respondent (Bala Mohammed) is duly elected with a majority of lawful votes.

He said the elections held on March 9 and 23, 2019 are valid.

The immediate past governor Mohammed Abubakar and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are challenging the declaration of Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the 2019 governorship election held on April 9th and 23rd by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They filed a petition on the 12th of April 2019.

Governor Abubakar and the APC are alleging over voting and non-compliance in some polling units in Bogoro Tafawa Balewa and Bauchi local government areas of the state.