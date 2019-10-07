PHOTOS: Buhari, Fayemi, Others Attend 25th Nigerian Economic Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has attended the 25th anniversary of the Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja.

The President during the event spoke about how his administration plans to create more jobs in the country.

Also at the event was the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai among other government officials.

The event with the theme, “Nigeria 2050: Shifting Gears”, special focus will be placed on the pillars of the nation’s 4th industrial revolution.

According to President Buhari, some of the sectors that will provide employment include Agriculture, Education, Health and Housing.

See Photos Below: