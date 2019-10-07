Corruption: I Don’t Care Who You Are, I’ll Go After You – Magu

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has distanced himself and the anti-graft agency from political inclination.

Mr. Magu added that the agency will come after any persons alleged to be corrupt.

“I don’t care who you are, where you come from. The political inclination is not an issue, so there is no question of identifying the chairman of a political party under investigation.

“If you are corrupt, I’ll go after you. You can see the two governors who were convicted were APC governors; there is no doubt about that.”

He explained that the agency does not invite people on a hear-say basis, but only when there is something linked to the person.

“If you are corrupt, we usually conduct a very thorough preliminary investigation before we go after you, that’s why if you are invited by EFCC, there must be something.

“I think the fear factor is helping a lot,” he added.