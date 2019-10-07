Nigeria’s Democracy Is Maturing – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria’s Democracy is maturing.

The President while recounting the 2019 General Elections, said that Nigeria has shown the world that it is capable of electing leaders in a peaceful and orderly manner.

He stated this on Monday while speaking at the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja, with the theme, “Nigeria 2050: Shifting Gears”.

In a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President said, ‘‘The elections have come and gone. Our country, once again, has shown the world that we can choose our leaders in a peaceful and orderly manner.

‘‘Apart from a few pockets of unrest, the majority of voters exercised their civic rights without hindrance.

‘‘Furthermore, we also saw an increase in the number of aggrieved candidates, and supporters, who took their concerns and grievances to the courts as opposed to the streets. This is how it should be.

‘‘Ladies and Gentlemen, what this clearly shows is that our democracy is maturing,” he added.

Reflecting on the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party, the President noted that his administration’s economic policies in the last four years focused on the need to uplift the poor and the disadvantaged and encourage inclusivity.

‘‘During the elections, almost all candidates proposed their vision for the economy and for the country.

‘‘Our party, the APC, put before the country policies that focus on delivering prosperity to all Nigerians through enhancing security; eliminating corrupt practices in public service; supporting sectors that will create jobs, and promoting socially-focused interventions to support the poorest and most vulnerable among us.

‘‘These areas are all interconnected and are equally important in creating a prosperous society for all,’’ he added.