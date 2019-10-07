Police Arrest Graduate For Allegedly Stealing One-Month Old Baby

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a month old baby in the Mowe area of Obafemi Owode local government in Ogun state.

The middle-aged man, identified as one Olakunle Agbaje, was apprehended when the mother of the baby raised an alarm when she spotted the suspect sneaking out of her room with the baby.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect also resides in the same area.

“The arrest of the suspect followed a distress call received by the police in Mowe division headquarters that a woman, Marufu Taiwo, was sleeping in her room at Adesan area of Mowe when the suspect who resides at No 13, Dennis street, Arigbawonwo, sneaked into her room and took the baby boy from her side.

“While the suspect was tiptoeing out of the room, the mother of the child woke up and raised alarm consequent upon which distress call was made to the police.

“On receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Mowe Division Superintendent of Police, Marvis Jayeola, quickly moved to the scene with his men where the suspect was promptly arrested.”

The Police spokesman added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Bashir Makama has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.