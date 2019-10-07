There Cannot Be A Decent Work Without Wages – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed impatience at the implementation of the new N30,000 minimum wage, stressing that Nigeria’s workplace cannot be decent without a decent wage.

Speaking at the commemoration of the World Decent Work Day celebration in Abuja, Vice President of NLC, Benjamin Anthony called on all tiers of government to commence full implementation of the new wage before the end of October.

“There cannot be a decent work without a decent wage. The minimum wage is the floor for decent wages.

“We call on all tiers of government in Nigeria to commence full implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage.

“Also, negotiations for the consequential salary adjustment must be concluded now so that all workers will have a reason to smile at the end of this October,” he added.”

The labour leader also called for the immediate adoption of the Violence and Harassment Convention, 2019 (No. 190) by the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention.

“We also call for the immediate adoption of the historic convention 190 on gender-based violence by Nigeria and immediate necessary steps are taken for its domestication.

“Convention 190 recognises the rights of everyone within the wall of work free from violence and harassment, including gender-based violence,” he stated.