15 Feared Dead After Boat Capsizes In Bauchi

Updated October 8, 2019
Governor of Bauchi State during his visit to families of the deceased.

 

At least 15 people are feared dead after a boat carrying 30 farmers capsized on Kirfi River in Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The passengers were said to be on their way to their farms when the accident happened on Monday.

While 15 persons have been rescued and four bodies have been recovered, the others are still missing.

Meanwhile, Governor Bala Mohammed has visited families of the deceased to commiserate with them over the unfortunate incident.

During the visit, he donated N10 million to the families.



