Advertisement
2020 Budget Presentation In Photos
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presented the budget for the 2020 fiscal year to the joint session of the National Assembly.
While presenting the budget, the president described it as a budget of Fiscal Consolidation to strengthen Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment; investing in critical infrastructure, human capital development and enabling institutions, especially in key job-creating sectors.
See photos below.
More on In Pictures
Advertisement