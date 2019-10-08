Advertisement

2020 Budget Presentation In Photos

Updated October 8, 2019
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presented the budget for the 2020 fiscal year to the joint session of the National Assembly.

While presenting the budget, the president described it as a budget of Fiscal Consolidation to strengthen Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment; investing in critical infrastructure, human capital development and enabling institutions, especially in key job-creating sectors.

