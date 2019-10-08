Budget2020: I Have A Cold Because I Am Working Hard, Buhari Tells Lawmakers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday told Nigerian lawmakers that he has flu because he is working very hard.

The President disclosed this while presenting the 2020 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly.

While giving his budget presentation speech, Buhari asked the lawmakers and other dignitaries present in the lower legislative chamber to “pardon” his unclear voice.

He said: “As you can hear, I have a cold as a result of working very hard to meet your deadline.”

In his address after the President Buhari had made his speech, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House of Representatives, sympathised with the president over his cold.

The president while presenting the Budget described it as a budget of Fiscal Consolidation to strengthen Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment to be invested in critical infrastructure.

The increase in the budget reflects the new national minimum wage.