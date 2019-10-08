Buratai Supports Matawalle’s Peace Move With Bandits In Zamfara

The efforts by Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, to restore peace through dialogue with bandits has received more boost from the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

General Buratai, during a visit to the governor, reiterated the Nigerian Army’s resolve to fully support the ongoing peace process between the Government of Zamfara State and the bandits to succeed.

In a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, General Buratai expressed confidence in the peace process as an opportunity for the unrepentant bandits to lay down their arms and key into the peace process.

He used the opportunity to call on the bandits to hand over their weapons; otherwise, they will be faced with aggressive and offensive operations.

The Army chief who recently paid a visit to troops fighting bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers and armed robbers in 1 Brigade Area of Responsibility charged them to decisively deal with unrepentant criminals.