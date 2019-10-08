Five Statutory Transfers Within The 2020 Budget

Within the 2020 budget as proposed and presented by President Muhammdu Buhari to the National Assembly, there are statutory transfers.

The statutory transfers of the budgets are appropriations by certain government institutions enabled by law and backed by the constitution to be made by themselves and can not be altered or reviewed by the Presidency or Executive arm of Government.

In the budget presented by the President, the sum of N556.7 billion was provided for statutory transfers.

Below are the statutory transfers as found within the 2020 budget.

a. N125 billion for the National Assembly;

b. N110 billion for the Judiciary;

c. N37.83 billion for the North East Development Commission (NEDC);

d. N44.5 billion for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF);

e. N111.79 billion for the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC); and

f. N80.88 billion for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which is now supervised by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

President Buhari while presenting the budget on Tuesday noted that his government increased the budgetary allocation to the National Human Rights Commission from N1.5 billion to N2.5 billion.

According to him, this 67 percent increase in funding is done to enable the Commission to perform its functions more effectively.