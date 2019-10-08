National Assembly Set For 2020 Budget Presentation

All is set at the National Assembly for President Muhammadu Buhari to present the year 2020 appropriation bill.

The President is set to present the appropriation bill before a joint session of the National Assembly.

Security is beefed up at the National Assembly Complex in anticipation of the President’s arrival with journalists, and workers at the complex screened before entry into the premises.

The budget presentation is set for 2:00 pm and will be done in the chamber of the House of Representatives.

Senators are expected to move into the green chamber for the joint session.

President Buhari and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had earlier held an extraordinary meeting at the State House in Abuja on Monday.

Members of the council at the meeting put touches on the fiscal document to tighten loose ends before the final presentation to the lawmakers.

This will be the first time the new leaders of the two chambers of the National Assembly, Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, will host the president in the parliament.

Lawan and Gbajabiamila were, in June, elected Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.