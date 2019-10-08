The Love I‘ve Received From My State Has Been The Best – Diana

Just days after the Big Brother Naija reality show came to an end, former housemate, Diane Russet, has shared some of her experiences from the house and her reception outside the house so far.

Speaking with Channels Television on Monday, the Kaduna State indigene who was also one of the youngest housemates in the #PepperDem season, said the experience in the house was amazing and she has also come home to receive overwhelming love from fans.

According to her, coming from a conservative background, and being the first ever female housemate from the north, she never expected the love and support she was greeted with on leaving the house.

“The love I have received from my state has been the best,” she said.

“I didn’t expect it this way.. I thought I’d be judged or criticized but the fact that I get calls and people say I made them proud, I made the northern part proud and some even say their daughters look up to me, is amazing”.

Speaking about her friendship with fellow housemate, Elozonam, she explained that both of them are great friends and for now are only looking forward to knowing each other better and working together.

It had been an intriguing and eventful 99 days, starting with 26 housemates, each serving their own dose of ‘pepper’ along the way.

From the occasional fights, drama and controversy, to the tasking arena games, Friday night parties, celebrity visits and surprise evictions, the show most definitely served up enough pepper and spice that left the audience glued to their screens and constantly sparked conversations among Nigerians, especially on social media.

On the final day, host Ebuka-Obi Uchendu was in his element and made sure to take the suspense up a notch, making the most of the last of 99-drama filled days before declaring Mercy the winner to wild cheers from her supporters.

Reacting to Mercy’s win, Diane who was one of her closest friends in the house, said she knew she always stood a great chance and she was very excited for her win.

According to her, both Mercy and the first runner up, Mike, were deserving and either of them who won, would have been worthy of the price.

On her future endeavors, she says she’s looking forward to shaking up the entertainment and fashion industry with her many talents.