Top Four Priorities Of The 2020 Budget

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presented the 2020 budget to the National Assembly.

Here are the top four priorities of the appropriation bill according to President Buhari.

A. Fiscal consolidation, to strengthen our macroeconomic environment;

B. Investing in critical infrastructure, human capital development and enabling institutions, especially in key job creating sectors;

C. Incentivising private sector investment essential to complement the Government’s development plans, policies and programmes; and

D. Enhancing our social investment programs to further deepen their impact on those marginalised and most vulnerable Nigerians.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

In his speech at the National Assembly, the President stated that investing in critical infrastructure is a key component of his fiscal strategy under the 2020 Budget Proposals.

“Accordingly, an aggregate sum of N2.46 trillion (inclusive of N318.06 billion in statutory transfers) is proposed for capital projects in 2020,” Buhari stated.

He further stated that although the 2020 capital budget is N721.33 billion (or 23 percent) lower than the 2019 budget provision of N3.18 trillion, it is still higher than the actual and projected capital expenditure outturns for both the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years, respectively.

The President however noted that at 24 percent of aggregate projected expenditure, the 2020 provision falls significantly short of the 30 percent target in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020.

President Buhari further revealed that the main emphasis will be the completion of as many ongoing projects as possible, rather than commencing new ones.

He notes that the MDAs have not been allowed to admit new projects into their capital budget for 2020, unless adequate provision has been made for the completion of ALL ongoing projects.

According to the President, his government has rolled over capital projects that are not likely to be fully funded by the end of 2019 into the 2020 Budget.

“We are aware that the National Assembly shares our view that these projects should be prioritised and given adequate funding in the 2020 Appropriation Act,” the President stated.

OTHER STRATEGIC PRIORITIES IN 2020