Troops Rescue 27 Persons, Arrest Nine Suspected Boko Haram Spies

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 27 persons displaced by insurgents in multiple clearance operations in Borno state.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, the first clearance was carried out by Operation Lafiya Dole Theatre, troops of 7 Division Garrison in conjunction with troops of Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole and elements of Nigerian Army Super Camp 4 along Goni Gambomi, Kadamari, Melim, Gondori and Jantilu in Kaga LGA of Borno State.

Colonel Iliyasu said that the troops rescued 15 persons, comprising eight adult males, one adult female, and six children, who after interrogation, revealed that they spent 3 days wandering in the bush trying to link up with any community where they could find succour.

He added that they are currently undergoing profiling and subsequent integration into IDP Camps.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that they spent 3 days wandering in the bush trying to link up with any community where they could find succour.

“They were promptly evacuated and the adult females and children were handed over to NYSC IDP Camp while the adult males were handed over to 7 Military Intelligence Brigade for profiling and subsequent integration into the IDP Camp.”

Similarly, the statement added that another batch of 12 locals was rescued by troops of 82 Division Task Force Battalion at Strong Response Area while conducting clearance operations.

“In the same vein, troops of 82 Div Task Force Battalion at Strong Response Area Ngoshe while conducting clearance operations in Ngoshe and Pulka general area in Gwoza LGA of Borno State also rescued 12 locals. Among them were 2 female adults and 10 children.

“They were later screened, documented and handed over to officials of the International Organization for Migrants at Pulka IDP Camp,” the statement added.

The Army spokesman further revealed that troops conducted a Positive Identification operation at various Check Points and Crossing Points and arrested 9 male suspected spies.

“Similarly, troops while acting on information arrested 9 male suspects in a hamlet in Mainok general area. A preliminary investigation indicates that suspects are Boko Haram criminals’ spies. Suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation.”