‘I Pledge To Carry Everyone Along’, Buhari Tells Ex-Ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to carry everyone along on his last lap as a democratically elected leader.

He made the statement on Wednesday when he received some of the Ministers who served with him as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari recalled how things were done during the military administration.

A delegation led by Professor Ibrahim Gambari, who served as Minister of External Affairs, had other former ministers including Major General Muhammed Magoro (Internal Affairs), Dr. Emmanuel Nsan (Health), Alhaji Ibrahim Yakima Abdullah (Education) and Brig-Gen Ahmed Abdullahi (Communications).

READ ALSO: Buhari, Inaugurates Economic Advisory Council, Calls For Focus On Data Collection

President Buhari thanked the former Ministers “for being consistently in touch” and particularly lauded the military for building Abuja as new Federal capital for the country.

In response, Professor Gambari said the team came to congratulate the President on his achievements in security, foreign affairs, anti-corruption, education, and many others.

“We were appointed 35 years and nine months ago. Eighteen of us were sworn in. Your leadership was firm, but you also gave us a free hand to operate. You knew what each person was doing. We will never forget the opportunity you gave us. We remain patriots,” Professor Gambari said.

He commended the President on the newly constituted Economic Advisory Council, adding that the same should be considered for security and foreign affairs.