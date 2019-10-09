IGP Restates Commitment Towards Community Policing

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has reiterated his determination to make community policing functional in the country.

Mr. Adamu stated this during a meeting with the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dangyadi, who was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Police Affairs Ministry, Director of Procurement and several other directors.

The IGP admitted during his welcome remarks that the dynamism of crime has put so much pressure on the Nigeria police force in recent times.

“Aside from the threat of terrorism, we are currently grappling with a series of high-profile crimes that constitute major threats to our national security. These include banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping, armed robbery, cybercrime, small and light arms proliferation and sundry transnational crimes. The dynamics of crime in the country has over time become increasingly complex due largely to the impact of technology, global terrorism, socio-economic variables and other security situations within the African continent.

All these have combined to put pressure on the limited logistics, manpower and other operational assets of the Nigeria Police. Within this context and in order to effectively tackle the identified challenges, my vision is to evolve a Police Force that is rule of law guided, pro-active operationally, and one that will engage cutting-edge technology in all components of policing functions. In furtherance to this, upon my assumption of office, I undertook a comprehensive evaluation of the dynamics of crimes in the country viz-a-viz our human and logistical capacity, and concluded that the most potent strategy towards attaining our mandate given our current national realities, is one that is driven by the concept of community policing and guided by the virtues of returning policing to the citizens.”

READ ALSO: Police Begin Search For Nine Kidnapped Abuja Victims

He added that the move will help to bridge some of the current gaps in effectively securing the nation.

“It is in cognizance of this fundamental reality that we resolved to adopt the Community Policing Model which involves the engagement of citizens in identifying and prioritizing prevalent communal security threats as they affect their localities and working together with the citizens towards developing and implementing solutions to the identified threats. In giving effect to this, our plan is to draw on the provisions of the Police Act in relation to the utilization of Special Constables who in this instance, will be engaged as Community Policing Officers (CPOs) under the coordination of the Nigeria Police towards evolving a community-focused policing system.

“The plan is that the Community Policing Officers shall be deployed to complement the local Police in law enforcement functions within their localities by performing low-risk and non-sensitive duties.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Dangadi asked the IGP to invent new strategies to address kidnapping, banditry and other forms of criminality across the country.

The minister added that Nigeria needs the service of the police force more than ever before, as the current spate of criminality is not only alarming but also shameful.