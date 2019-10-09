NYSC Arrests 95 Corps Members With Fake Certificates

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), says it has arrested over 95 corps members for presenting fake certificates during mobilization exercise.

The Director-General of the Corps, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim disclosed this during the 2019 Batch “C” pre-mobilization workshop held in Minna, the Niger state capital.

He says sixty-five of the culprits are from Nigerian universities while thirty were from universities abroad.

The DG says the increasing rate of certificate forgery from universities in the country necessitated the workshop, which among other things aims to discuss how to proffer a permanent solution to the challenge.

Also at the event, the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Ahmed Ketso assures the corps members of the state government’s commitment to providing adequate security for them.

He also says plans are on top gear to ensure speedy completion of the Permanent NYSC camp project started by the previous administration.