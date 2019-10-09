Ondo Varsity Final-Year Student Swept Away By Flood

Heavy downpour which lasted for almost eight hours has claimed the life of a final year student of Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Akoko.

Channels Television gathered that the deceased simply called ‘Doyin’, an Indigene of Ekiti State, was swept away to an unknown destination by heavy flood from a canal very close to her residence in the town.

The Commissioner for Agriculture in Ondo State, who is an indigene of the town, Otunba Gboyega Adefarati paid a condolence visit to the scene.

Adefarati cautioned those who are in the habit of blocking the drainages with refuse to desist from such act. He also advised against building houses close to canals, to prevent flooding.

The traditional ruler of the town, Alale of Akungba, Oba Sunday Adeyeye Ajimo appealed to the state and federal governments to come to the aid to the town in controlling flood.

He lamented that properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed in the community while roads, bridges, and hotels with vehicles were badly damaged by the flood.

A statement signed by the Acting Registrar of the University, Opeolu Akinfemiwa directed all academic activities to be suspended till the following day.

According to him, the university is leaving no stone unturned in the quest to find the missing student.

He added that divers and other volunteers have been sought to search the path of the river in a bid to find the missing undergraduate.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Akungba, Shakiru Ajibola, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), confirmed the incident and said three persons including a landlord of the house where the girl was carried away by the flood were rescued.

He noted that divers were still looking for the undergraduate in the neighbouring rivers.