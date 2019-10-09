Police Begin Search For Kidnapped Abuja Victims

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of some persons around Pegi Community in Abuja on Monday and said that efforts are ongoing to rescue the victims.

Armed gunmen had on Monday night, stormed the community in Kuje Area Council and reportedly abducted nine persons.

According to a statement by the spokesperson for the police in Abuja, Anjuguri Manzah, details of the incident is still sketchy, but the force is intensifying effort to reunite the victims with members of their families.

READ ALSO: Taraba Killing: Panel Recommends Disciplinary Actions For Army Captain, Four Others

“The Police Command of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja wishes to inform the public that it is making a concerted effort to rescue the persons kidnapped around Pegi Community on Monday 7th October 2019 at about 2100hrs.

“Though details of the incident are still sketchy, the Command is urging members of the public to be calm while the Police intensify effort to rescue and reunite victims with members of their families.”

Manzah added, “We call on the public to be security-conscious and provide information to the Police and other relevant security agencies on suspicious movements and activities within their communities.”