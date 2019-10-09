SexForGrades: UNILAG Suspends Another Lecturer

Another lecturer in the University of Lagos, Dr. Samuel Oladipo, has been suspended.

Oladipo who worked in the department of economics was captured in the investigative documentary filmed by the BBC, making sexual advances to the reporter who had disguised as a 17-year-old student seeking admission.

His actions according to the university contravene the policy of the institution which requires lecturers to provide parental care for students.

He is, therefore, expected to face a panel set up by the university to investigate his alleged involvement in the sex-for-grade saga.

Meanwhile, the institution has called on members of staff and students that have relevant information concerning the incidents to come forward.

Oladipo’s suspension comes just days after Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu was suspended over similar allegations.

He was also suspended from the foursquare church where he is a part-time pastor.