Stefano Pioli Appointed As AC Milan Coach

Former Inter Milan coach Stefano Pioli has been appointed coach of city rivals AC Milan, the Italian club confirmed on Wednesday.

Pioli, who most recently coached Fiorentina, takes over after Marco Giampaolo was sacked Tuesday after four defeats in the first seven league games this season including a 2-0 derby loss to Inter.

The former 18-time Italian champions, who won their last Serie A title in 2011, are in 13th position just three points above the relegation zone.