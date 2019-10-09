Advertisement

Stefano Pioli Appointed As AC Milan Coach

Channels Television  
Updated October 9, 2019
In this file photo taken on February 24, 2019 Fiorentina’s Italian coach Stefano Pioli cheers during the Italian Serie A football match Fiorentina vs Inter Milan at the Artemio-Franchi stadium in Florence. PHOTO: TIZIANA FABI / AFP

 

Former Inter Milan coach Stefano Pioli has been appointed coach of city rivals AC Milan, the Italian club confirmed on Wednesday.

Pioli, who most recently coached Fiorentina, takes over after Marco Giampaolo was sacked Tuesday after four defeats in the first seven league games this season including a 2-0 derby loss to Inter.

The former 18-time Italian champions, who won their last Serie A title in 2011, are in 13th position just three points above the relegation zone.



More on Sports

Messi Admits Tax Problems Made Him Want To Leave Barcelona

Iran Women To Attend Football Match Freely For First Time In Decades

Atalanta Fined For Dalbert Racist Abuse

Ex-UEFA Boss Platini Returns To Football

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement