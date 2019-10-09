The Dynamics Of Crime In Nigeria Has Become Increasingly Complex – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has said that the dynamics of crime in the country has over time become increasingly complex.

According to the police boss, this is due largely to the impact of technology, global terrorism, socio- economic variables and other security situations within the African continent.

Speaking on Wednesday during a visit to the Force Headquarters in Abuja, by the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Maigairi, Adamu said all these have combined to put pressure on the limited logistics, manpower and other operational assets of the Nigeria Police.

The IG noted that in order to effectively tackle the identified challenges, his vision is to evolve a Police Force that is rule of law guided, pro-active operationally, and one that will engage cutting-edge technology in all components of policing functions.

He also noted that terrorism, kidnappings and other criminal activities were putting pressure on the limited logistics, manpower and other assets of the police.

In order to curb the security challenges, Mr Adamu said he introduced the community policing model, which according to him has involved the engagement of citizens in identifying and prioritizing prevalent communal security threats as they affected their localities.

BREIF REMARKS BY IGP MOHAMMED A. ADAMU

NPM,mni, DURING THE OFFICIAL/MAIDEN VISIT OF

THE HONOURABLE MINISTER OF POLICE AFFAIRS,

ALHAJI MOHAMMED MAIGAIRI DINGYADI TO THE

NIGERIA POLICE FORCE HEADQUARTERS ON 9TH

OCTOBER 2019 — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

I am highly delighted to welcome the Honourable

Minster of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Maigairi

Dingyadi and his entourage on his maiden official visit to

the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

This forum presents a unique opportunity to once again, formally congratulate you on your appointment as not just a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, but your deployment as the Minister in-charge of a Ministry as

strategic to the nation’s national security as … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

the Ministry of Police Affairs. As you might know, Honourable Minister, the Nigeria Police is the lead agency in the internal security

management of our country and by your appointment as the Minister of Police Affairs, … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

you are being charged with

the responsibility of providing policy direction to the Nigeria Police Force that is reputed to be the largest Police Force with the widest responsibility in terms of population coverage in the African continent. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

In aid of the attainment of its broad and complex mandate, the Nigeria Police Force is organised into twelve (12) Zonal Commands; thirty-six (36) State Commands

and the Federal Capital Territory; two hundred and seventy-four (274) Area Commands; one thousand, … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

five hundred and thirty-three (1533) Divisional Headquarters; one thousand and ninety-one (1091) Police Stations; two thousand, three hundred and forty-seven (2347) Police Posts and one hundred and twenty-one (121) Village Posts. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

With a statutory responsibility of protecting the lives and property of citizens; detection, prevention,

investigation and prosecution of crimes; and performance of military duties in critical national security

circumstances as exemplified by our joint operations with … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

the Military in the on-going counter-insurgency war in the

North East, the Nigeria Police remains critical to the Federal Government’s duty of guaranteeing a stable national security order and national development in the country as constitutionally enshrined. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

Aside the threat of terrorism, we are currently grappling with series of high-profile crimes that constitute

major threats to our national security. These include banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping, armed robbery, cybercrime, small and light arms proliferation and sundry — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

transnational crimes. The dynamics of crime in the country has over time become increasingly complex due largely to the impact of technology, global terrorism, socio-

economic variables and other security situations within the African continent. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

All these have combined to put

pressure on the limited logistics, manpower and other operational assets of the Nigeria Police.Within this context and in order to effectively tackle the identified challenges, my vision is to evolve a Police Force that is rule of law guided, … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

pro-active operationally, and one that will engage cutting-edge technology in all components of policing functions. In furtherance to this, upon my assumption of office, I undertook a comprehensive evaluation of the dynamics of crimes in the country viz-a-viz our human and … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

logistical capacity, and concluded that the most potent strategy towards attaining our mandate given our current national realities, is one that is driven by the concept of community policing and

guided by the virtues of returning policing to the citizens. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

It is in cognizance of this fundamental reality that we

resolved to adopt the Community Policing Model which involves the engagement of citizens in identifying and prioritizing prevalent communal security threats as they affect their localities, and … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

working together with the citizens towards developing and implementing solutions to the identified threats. In giving effect to this, our plan is to draw on the provisions of the Police Act in relation to the utilization of Special Constables who in this instance, … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

will be engaged as Community Policing Officers (CPOs) under

the coordination of the Nigeria Police towards evolving a

community-focused policing system. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

The plan is that the Community Policing Officers shall be deployed to complement the local Police in law enforcement functions within their localities by performing low-risk and non-sensitive duties. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

It is our firm believe that this policing framework will free-up

conventional police personnel that hitherto perform such functions and enhance our manpower profile in relation to deployment to frontline operational duties. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

When fully implemented, the Community Policing Strategy will bridge the gap between the Police and the citizens in a manner that will enhance optimal, cost- effective, and sustainable law enforcement service delivery. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

The Community Policing approach shall be complemented by the intelligence-led and technology-

driven policing strategies in order to present a potent method to the management of internal security threats in the most pro-active and professional manner. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

Indeed, the Minister will in the course of this visit be taken on a guided facility tour of some of the unique assets we have acquired

in this regard. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

I can confirm to the Minister that our approach to crime management has so, far, been largely effective in stabilizing the internal security order so much that our capacity to prevent crimes, and … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

undertake special operations targeted at high-profile criminals has been significantly enhanced. While assuring the Honourable

Minister of our firm commitment to sustain and enhance our policing architecture towards guaranteeing internal security, … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

we shall be praying for your support in relation to issues which will be discussed during the Honourable

Minister’s interaction with the Police Management Team after this event. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

We have no doubt that the Honourable Minister and his highly-experienced team in the Ministry shall continually draw on their wealth of experience in building strong synergy and … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

providing the requisite political

leadership that will guide the Nigeria Police Force in meeting the yearnings of Nigerians towards professional policing service delivery. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

I can assure you, Honourable Minister, that on our part, we have some of the finest, courageous, loyal and highly dedicated officers who have shown competence,

zeal and sacrifice despite our budgetary and logistics limitations towards guaranteeing public safety both within … — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

Nigeria and internationally. It is on record that in the course of doing this, some of our officers have paid the ultimate price, while others are managing permanent disabilities. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

Despite this, we are resolute, firm, committed, and unshaken in our determination to continually

sacrifice to meet our critical internal security mandate. We, however, count on the Minister’s encouragement, motivation, understanding and firm support in this process. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019

In concluding, I once again thank the Honourable Minister for this visit and assures him of our goodwill, consistent prayers and unalloyed support in his passion

for a safer Nigeria. — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 9, 2019