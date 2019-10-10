25 Eaglets Arrive In Brazil For FIFA U-17 World Cup

Five-time world champions, the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria have arrived in Brazil for the 2019 FIFA World Cup finals scheduled for October 26 to November 17.

A team of 25 players and nine officials departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Wednesday evening for Dubai, where they connected another flight to Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Four players would be cut from the roster after the preparatory period before the unveiling of a final list of 21 players that would make the World Cup squad ahead of the opening encounter.

Nigeria won the tournament in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015, but missed the 2017 finals in India.

Head Coach Manu Garba, who led the 2013 winners, is optimistic that the team is in Brazil to reclaim the trophy.

The early departure will afford the Golden Eaglets a full two-week final preparatory period, before their opening Group B match of the tournament against Hungary in Goiania on October 26.

Nigeria’s second group match will be against Ecuador at the same venue three days later and they will conclude the group action with Australia in the capital, Brasilia on November 1.

The 25 players who arrived in Brazil on Thursday are listed below:

Goalkeepers: Sunday Stephen, Joseph Oluwabusola, and Daniel Jinadu.

Defenders: Charles Etim, Ogaga Oduko, Usman Ibrahim, Clement Ikenna, Shedrack Tanko, Quadri Edun, Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi, and Simon Omon.

Midfielders: Samson Tijani, Akinkunmi Amoo, Daniel Francis, Ibraheem Jabaar, Ibrahim Sa’id, Monsuru Opeyemi, Fawaz Abdullahi, Idris Eletu-Odibo, Malcolm Ebowei, and Peter Agba.

Forwards: Olakunle Olusegun, Wisdom Ubani, Divine Nwachukwu, and Mayowa Abayomi.