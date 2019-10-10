Bandits Carry Out Fresh Attacks On Four Communities In Niger, Over 1200 Sacked

Unknown gunmen have attacked communities in Shiroro local government area of Niger state, sacking more than one thousand two hundred residents from their homes.

The fresh attacks come barely one month after armed bandits attacked seven communities in the same area, killing two women a child and sacking over five thousand persons from their homes.

The renewed attacks on Gyaramiya, Bataron Jatau and Bataron Waziri communities took place at about 10:am on Wednesday.

According to eyewitnesses, the armed men dispossessed members of the communities of their valuables including food stuff and petroleum products.

They say the bandits did not however kill anyone, but threatened the residents to vacate their homes and leave for Alawa town in the same local government.

The district head of Alawa, Ibrahim Salihu in a telephone conversation with Channels Television confirmed the incident saying over 1,200 displaced people from the three communities are in Alawa looking for shelter and food.

Salihu appealed to the state government to come to their aid.

Speaking on the issue, police spokesman, DSP Abubakar Dan-Inna said he has been trying to reach the DPO in the area for confirmation of facts, but without success.

DSP Dan-Inna said for now, he has not gotten an official report on the attacks.

He however, was quick to add that the place is a very remote area and communication is big problem.