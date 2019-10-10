Advertisement

Biles Wins 16th World Gymnastics Title, Fifth All-Around Gold

Updated October 10, 2019
US gymnastics superstar Simone Biles won her 16th world championship gold medal and fifth all-around title in Stuttgart on Thursday.

Biles, 22, earned the 22nd world medal of her career, leaving her just one short of the all-time record, having already won team gold with the USA on Tuesday.

Chinese teenager Tang Xijing, 16, took silver and Angelina Melnikova of Russia claimed bronze in the all-around event.

